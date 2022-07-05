ACCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 7:53 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on 435th Ave. near the intersection of 306th St.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 2:29 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident on U.S. Highway 81 near 302nd St. near Lesterville.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 5:53 p.m. Sunday of a two-vehicle injury accident near 446th Ave. and 298th St. near Irene.
• A report was received at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday of a non-injury accident on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday of a possible non-injury accident on Ninth St.
