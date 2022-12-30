BROOKINGS — The Board of Directors of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership (SDARL) Foundation has hired Janelle Booth as the new chief executive officer (CEO), effective March 20, 2023.

Booth is a native of Timber Lake and has been working at Montana State University and in the Montana University System for 15 years. She was co-founder and director of REAL Montana, a highly successful leadership training program for Montana industry and agricultural leaders and served as a research director for the Montana University System in the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. She currently serves as the university’s Director of Government Affairs and chief lobbyist and is a member of the university President’s executive team.

