BROOKINGS — The Board of Directors of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership (SDARL) Foundation has hired Janelle Booth as the new chief executive officer (CEO), effective March 20, 2023.
Booth is a native of Timber Lake and has been working at Montana State University and in the Montana University System for 15 years. She was co-founder and director of REAL Montana, a highly successful leadership training program for Montana industry and agricultural leaders and served as a research director for the Montana University System in the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. She currently serves as the university’s Director of Government Affairs and chief lobbyist and is a member of the university President’s executive team.
Booth holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Montana State and a bachelor’s degree in biology from South Dakota State University. She and her fiancé, Troy Lindskov, both grew up near Timber Lake in the north central part of South Dakota and are returning there to work alongside family on their Black Angus cow-calf operation.
“Troy and I grew up farming and ranching. It is a dream of ours to continue that tradition and an opportunity came up for us to do that,” Booth said. Booth steps into the CEO position at SDARL following the November 2022 retirement of Don Norton.
The SDARL program is a series of 12 seminars over 18 months where competitively selected class members learn the skills, knowledge and character of leaders for agriculture and rural communities in South Dakota. SDARL also offers leadership training to partner organizations and to graduates through SDARL Learning Network. The SDARL Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 corporation, is the management and funding organization for the program and other leadership development efforts.
