PIERRE — Existing out-of-school time (OST) programs in South Dakota have the opportunity to apply for $50,000 to $200,000 grants to expand their existing programs. Applicants must be local education agencies, educational cooperatives, or nonprofit community-based organizations that support the academic school day during out-of-school time programs.
Out-of-School Time Expansion Grants are intended to support students who have experienced significant lost instructional time or academic regression. Applicants will be able to determine those most impacted in their community. The proposed activities should provide academic enrichment and additional activities designed to complement students’ regular academic program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.