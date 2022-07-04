CINCINNATI — Cowan’s Auctions achieved more than $929,000 in its Frontier Firearms from the Lifetime Collection of Larry Ness auction on June 8. A Winchester 1st Model 1876 Rifle believed to have been taken from Sitting Bull’s cabin on the day of his death was the showstopper of the sale, emerging as the top lot of an auction that saw strong engagement throughout.
“We were truly honored that Mr. Ness, a lifelong collector in Frontier Firearms, trusted us with his lifetime collection,” shared Jay Krehbiel, CEO of Hindman and Cowan’s Auctions. “This auction held in our brand-new Cincinnati facility, once again reaffirms our continued commitment to the Arms, Armor, and Militaria category and the sale of historically significant firearms.”
Cowan’s was thrilled to see the way bidders eagerly responded to Ness’ carefully curated collection, which he spent five decades assembling and that completely captures the development of firearms from the earliest days of western expansion by American settlers to the dawn of the 20th century. Lots from some of the most respected gunsmiths in history were extremely well received.
“Larry has been a customer and friend of Cowan’s for more than 20 years,” shared Wes Cowan, Founder of Cowan’s and Hindman Vice-Chair. “We were honored to have been entrusted with the sale and ultimate dispersal of his firearms collection used on the American frontier. The success of the sale was a tribute to Larry’s keen eye and discriminating focus.”
There was fierce competition for a Winchester 1st Model 1876 Rifle (lot 226) with extensive documentation suggesting that it was taken from Sitting Bull’s cabin on the day of his death. The rifle emerged as the top lot of the day, selling for $132,000 against a presale estimate of the $40,000-60,000. The rifle was supposedly recovered from Sitting Bull’s cabin on the day that he was killed during a botched arrest attempt by US Indian Police. The rifle along with other weapons recovered that same day were turned in to Standing Rock Reservation Indian Agent Major James McLaughlin.
Sitting Bull rose to prominence for his military campaigns against the United States and steadfast refusal to sign treaties and cede Native lands to the US government. This culminated in one of the most famous battles in American history at the Battle of Little Big Horn, where the 7th Cavalry under the command of Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer, attacked Sitting Bull’s camp and was soundly defeated.
St. Louis has a history of being home to the top frontier arms manufacturers, and bidders were clearly impressed by the offerings from these famed gunsmiths. A Percussion Plains Rifle by Samuel Hawkens (lot 162) achieved a solid price of $33,000. A rare Hawken marked Spencer Carbine with alterations to a heavy barreled plains rifle (lot 193) was another highlight, selling for $20,400. An essentially untouched example of a Horace E. Dimick plains rifle (lot 166) also achieved a strong price of $9,000.
Noteworthy sales also included an Indian Captured 7th Cavalry US Model 1873 Trapdoor Carbine (lot 215), the second top performer of the auction which sold for $48,000, well above what it sold for at auction in 2013. Additional standout lots were a Heavily Tacked US Model 1870 Springfield Trapdoor Rifle (lot 210), which realized $16,800 against a presale estimate of $5,000 to $8,000; a Shortened Springfield Model 1868 Rifle Purported to have Belonged to Chief Joseph (lot 208), which sold for $10,200 against a presale estimate of $3,000-5,000; and a Winchester 4th Model 1866 Rifle (lot 197) that soared past its $1,500-2,500 to sell for $7,800.
Other highlights included an Extremely Rare Sharps Model 1855 Sporting Rifle (lot 171), one of three known to exist, which sold for $18,000 against a presale estimate of $8,000-12,000 and an Exceptional Leman Flintlock Chief’s Grade Rifle (lot 18), which sold for $15,600 compared to an estimate of $7,000-10,000.
“Cowan’s was proud and honored to bring Mr. Ness’ collection to auction as the first Arms, Armor, and Militaria sale at our new facility here in Cincinnati,” shared Tim Carey, Cowan’s Director and Specialist for Arms & Armor. “The quality of the collection and the extensive work by our team here combined for a very successful sale.”
Bidding for the June 8 sale was available at Cowan’s in Cincinnati, via telephone, and live online on four online bidding platforms. Cowan’s continues to welcome consignments for upcoming Arms & Armor auctions.
