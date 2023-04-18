The Yankton High School Junior/Senior Prom will be held Saturday, April 22, with the grand march set for 7:30 p.m. in the YHS main gym. This year’s prom theme is “Masquerade.”
YHS doors open at 6 p.m., with photography beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by the grand march. The dance begins immediately following the grand march.
