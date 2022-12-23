YMS Sustains Minor Damage From Burst Water Pipe

Firefighters were summoned to Yankton Middle School (YMS) in response to a fire alarm around noon Friday.
A cracked sprinkler pipe in a classroom on the north end of the main floor was responsible for the alarm and the damage to some of the classrooms in that vicinity, Larry Nickles, deputy chief for the Yankton Fire Department, told the Press & Dakotan.
There was no fire and the sprinkler itself did not activate, he said.
“It was just a cracked pipe, but it was under a lot of pressure and it dumped a lot of water in that one room,” Nickles said. “We pushed all the water out of the rooms and into the halls and took it all the way down to where there was a drain and got the worst of it out of there for them, because it was very manpower intensive, and then they were going to start cleaning up.”
The worst part of the cleanup will likely be having to raise up and dry out all wooden cabinets and other furniture that came in contact with the water, he said, adding that there was no carpeting in flooded areas.
“It’s nothing that’s going to keep them from going to school after the first of the year,” Nickles said.
A similar event in early August saw a small fire at YMS quickly contained by firefighters, while the interior of the building suffered water damage from the sprinkler system.
Despite the absence of a few replacement ceiling tiles, middle school personnel working with contractors were able to complete repairs and open for classes on the scheduled first day of school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.