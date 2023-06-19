Rolling Into Summer

Yankton is on an economic roll heading into the busy summer season.
The city’s newly released sales-tax revenue numbers for May show another solid month, with revenues up 6.79% over the same month last year. Yankton’s total revenue take was $1,080,328, the highest total since January.
After five months, Yankton is 6.05% ahead of last year.
Meanwhile, the May building permit report showed a massive jump, with $39,922,124.40 in valuation added as some big projects hit the books. With that, Yankton went from being about $4 million down from last year after April to $36 million ahead of last year’s pace.
City Manager Amy Leon was pleased with Yankton’s continued strong revenue showing.
“We definitely want to be trending that way,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “We used to always say (the goal was to be up) 3%. … I’m glad to see we’re north of that because things have inflated, so I’d like to continue that through the summer, and even stronger, if possible.”
All three pennies of the city sales tax structure showed increases, although the BBB (bed, booze and board) tax was up just 1.68% over May of last year. Nevertheless, the BBB is 7.66% ahead of last year’s pace through five months.
Leon is hoping for even better things ahead now that summer has arrived.
“Summer tends to be our strongest sales tax-generating season. So, let’s hope that’s how that continues,” she said. “Typically, a lot of our events happen in June, July and August, and then we know that, historically, that’s when we’ve had a lot of visitorship. There’s lots of tourism, and we’re definitely impacted by that. And then, of course, the big one is always Riverboat Days (in August), and we always see the needle move there when it comes to sales tax.”
Inflation continues to be an issue. While the national rate is gradually cooling, it is still creating uncertainties.
“Some things have leveled off, but I wouldn’t say much has gone down,” Leon said. “Some things have continued to surprise us with how much they are. There’s still also some delay time, which does cost money.”
In terms of revenue among South Dakota’s Top Ten First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, all cities but Aberdeen (-1.44%) are showing increases over last year, with Spearfish leading the way with an 8% increase. Vermillion is up 5.17% from last year.
On another front, Yankton’s building permits saw a huge spike on the yearly valuation total.
Part of the reason for the jump was some big projects being filed. Leading that pack was the $28 million early-childhood education center project by the Yankton School District. There was also a $6 million expansion at Manitou and a $1 million commercial development for an equipment rental operation on 33rd Street, with both the building and the street currently under construction.
There’s a considerable amount of work going on north of 31st and Broadway, which is where the Paradigm rifle manufacturing facility will be located, as well as the new commercial and street construction. Much of the current work involves the installation of infrastructure to accommodate the new commercial properties.
“There is a substantial amount of work going on (in that area),” Leon said. “That would happen regardless of what the project is because of the way the drainage is in that area. That’s just the nature of that site.”
She did not immediately know how much dirt was being moved in these sprawling construction projects.
Overall, May’s building boom indicates better things coming down the line, Leon said.
“We have a couple of big projects happening, so that pushes the building valuation numbers up,” the city manager said. “But we also have some ongoing smaller projects as well, both commercial and single-family homes, happening. … Those things certainly are good both for our fees to help us operate but also more so for what that means for the community long term.
“Obviously, things are happening, and there’s still a lot of construction going on,” she added. “That’s wonderful.”
