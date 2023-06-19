Rolling Into Summer
Earth work continued Monday on the site along Yankton’s Broadway Avenue between 31st Street and the new 33rd Street. Infrastructure work is being done ahead of commercial development projects slated for the former Human Services Center land.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton is on an economic roll heading into the busy summer season.

The city’s newly released sales-tax revenue numbers for May show another solid month, with revenues up 6.79% over the same month last year. Yankton’s total revenue take was $1,080,328, the highest total since January.

