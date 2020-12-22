Yankton County recorded 17 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of health (DOH), which otherwise reported a continued downward trend in COVID cases across the state.
No new deaths were reported statewide, keeping the toll at 1,381.
Meanwhile, Knox County in Nebraska recorded two new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website late Monday, as the state saw 25 new COVID-related deaths. Knox County’s death toll now stands at five.
Yankton County has seen at least double-figure increases in daily cases every day during December except Dec. 1. Also Tuesday, the county recorded 47 new recoveries and saw its number of active cases (274) drop to its lowest level since Oct. 27.
Statewide, active cases dropped to 7,627, the lowest it’s been since Oct. 16.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 3 new cases (1,449 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (53), 16 new recoveries (1,391), 0 new deaths (22), 36 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (6);
• Charles Mix County — 3 new cases (1,073), 0 new hospitalizations (115), 12 new recoveries (990), 0 new deaths (10), 73 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (3);
• Clay County — 9 new cases (1,578), 1 new hospitalization (38), 11 new recoveries (1,454), 0 new deaths (11), 113 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (29);
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (367), 0 new hospitalizations (50), 7 new recoveries (317), 0 new deaths (7), 0 new vaccinations (1);
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (682), 0 new hospitalizations (62), 13 new recoveries (614), 0 new deaths (14), 4 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (17);
• Turner County — 4 new cases (934), 0 new hospitalizations (59), 13 new recoveries (816), 0 new deaths (47), 71 active cases, 3 new vaccinations (55);
• Union County — 8 new cases (1,526), 0 new hospitalizations (65), 19 new recoveries (1,351), 0 new deaths (30), 145 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (13);
• Yankton County — 17 new cases (2,382), 0 new hospitalizations (109), 47 new recoveries (2,085), 0 new deaths (23), 274 active cases, 0 new vaccinations (14).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday reported five new infections in both Knox (642 cases overall) and Dixon (467) counties. Cedar County’s case total was amended downward by one to 540.
Here are Tuesday’s statistics for South Dakota from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 95,509 (+436: 318 confirmed, 118 probable);
• Active Cases — 7,677 (-746);
• Recoveries — 86,501 (+1,182);
• Hospitalizations — 5,641 ever hospitalized (+32); 341 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 6,140 new tests processed; 1,278 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 7,844 total vaccinations (+341).
In Nebraska, the 25 new deaths posted late Monday pushed the state total over the 1,500 mark to 1,511.
There were also 721 new infections reported.
Late Monday, the DHHS stated that 8,985 Nebraskans had received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since the first shipments stared arriving in the state about a week ago.
“The first round of vaccines were targeted to hospital and health care workers providing direct patient care, as well as emergency medical technicians, paramedics and those who will be vaccinating priority groups in the months to come,” the DHHS said in a press release.
It added that the state currently expects to receive 32,400 doses of the newly-approved Moderna vaccine in the coming week, and it will be shipped to 112 sites across Nebraska.
Other statistics for the state posted on the DHHS website included:
• Total Cases — 157,103 (+721);
• Recoveries — 95,171 (+1,531);
• Hospitalizations — 5,013 ever hospitalized (+21); 582 currently hospitalized (no change);
• Testing — 8,511 new tests processed; 2,085 new individuals tested.
