The Missouri Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual holiday open house this Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the lower level of 221 West Third Street (Cedar and Third Streets) in the Yankton Meridian District.
Everyone is invited to come and relive the excitement of railroad operations from the past on up to today. Scale models will be displayed and operated during the open house. This will include models of the steam locomotives from the 1930s and 1940s up to the unit trains of today. Operations of Amtrak trains will also be represented. Trains that served the Yankton and surrounding area, such as the Milwaukee Road, Great Northern and the Chicago and Northwestern railroads from the past to the BNSF (Burlington Northern-Santa Fe) of today, will be included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.