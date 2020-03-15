In the world of Science Olympiad competitions in the state of South Dakota, Yankton has been a powerhouse for over three decades.
Yankton Middle School has finished first at the state tournament every year since it started (35 consecutive years), while Yankton High School has won the state title in its division 32 of 34 years.
And for good measure, Sacred Heart Middle School has finished second to YMS every year since 2000.
However, the competitors in those schools won’t have an opportunity this year to continue those legacies.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the South Dakota State Tournament (set for March 20 at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion) and the National Tournament (May 15-16 in Raleigh, North Carolina) have both been canceled.
That means the seasons are over for the Yankton participants.
“It’s just really unfortunate,” said Lindsay Kortan, one of the YHS Science Olympiad coaches. “To put in the amount of time they have and to not be able to compete, it’s disappointing.”
That’s been a common reaction following the news last week about the two tournaments, according to Nicole Mehlhaff, the YMS coach.
“The seniors at the high school are going to be disappointed, and it’s the same for our eighth graders who are in their last year at the middle school,” Mehlhaff said. “But everyone understands, and would rather keep everyone’s health and safety in mind.”
Not having an opportunity to compete at the state level and potentially the national level doesn’t take away the seasons the Yankton squads have had, however, according to both coaches.
“We’ve been really impressed with how hard they’ve worked and how focused they’ve been,” Kortan said.
The YHS team features 17 competitors (including two alternates), while the YMS squad had about the same number.
Normally, this would be the time of the year when the Yankton teams would be fundraising for their trip to nationals, according to Kortan. But a combined fundraising event last Friday night was canceled.
There’s a silver lining to last week’s news, though, according to Kortan.
The national organization announced that it is planning to replay the 2020 rules for the 2021 national tournament, “so students can retain and reuse their resources and devices,” according to its website.
“Hopefully, our kids realize that all the work they’ve put in this year can translate over to next year,” Mehlhaff said.
Ultimately, the Science Olympiad competitors are in the same position as every other athlete and fine arts participant in Yankton, according to Kortan.
“This is activity-wide,” she said. “It’s basketball players and band members; everyone. We’re all in the same boat, but hopefully this all gets better soon.”
