PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) is pleased to announce that nearly 200 cities, counties, and tribes across South Dakota will collectively receive $500,000 in grants to combat mosquitoes and prevent the spread of West Nile virus (WNV) in 2023. These grants have been allocated to support local efforts in controlling mosquito populations and reducing the risk of WNV transmission.
Grant recipients were selected based on various factors, including the population of the applying jurisdiction and its history of human WNV cases up until 2022. Every community that applied for funding has been awarded a grant, ranging from $500 to $20,000, reflecting the specific needs and challenges faced by each locality. These reimbursement grants are designed to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with mosquito control measures necessary for protecting public health.
