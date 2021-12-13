Man Pleads Not Guilty In Alleged BB Gun Threats

BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Hartington, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty on four felony charges for allegedly threatening two minors with a BB gun that they thought was a real firearm.
Brandon Lee Meyers, 27, appeared Monday in Cedar County District Court for his arraignment. He was advised of his rights and then entered his pleas.
He faces two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of child abuse, both a Class IIIA felony.
In Nebraska, a Class IIIA felony carries a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment, 18 months post-release supervision and $10,000 fine. The charge carries no minimum sentence.
District Judge Bryan Meismer presided at Monday’s hearing, setting a Jan. 24 date for a pre-trial conference. In addition, the judge granted a continuance on the issue of revoking Meyers’ bond.
Meyers’ four charges are in relation with a Sept. 4 incident in Hartington. The first terroristic threat charge alleges he threatened to commit a crime of violence with the intent to terrorize another, namely K.H., or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror. The second threat alleges the same action against another minor, namely K.A.
The two child-abuse charges allege he “knowingly or intentionally caused or permitted a minor child, namely 16-year-old K.H. and 14-year-old K.A., to be placed in a situation that endangers his life or physical or mental health, which did not result in serious bodily injury or death,” court records said.
Meyers waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the case, which originated in Cedar County Court and was the bound over to Cedar County District Court.
Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney represented the prosecution during Monday’s hearing. The defendant appeared with his attorney, Dennis Morland of Norfolk, Nebraska.
In addition to the four charges, Meyers faces four charges related to a June 12 incident that also involves alleged BB gun threats against minors. In that case, Cedar County dispatch received a call around 11 p.m. that vehicle shot up by a BB gun.
In this case, Meyers faces two counts of second-degree attempted assault, a Class IIIA felony; one count of tampering with a witness or informant, a Class IV felony; and one count of criminal mischief, a Class II misdemeanor.
As with the four charges in the other case, the Class IIIA felony carries a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment, 18 months post-release supervision and $10,000 fine.
A Class IV felony carries a maximum two years imprisonment and 12 months post-release supervision and $10,000 fine.
A Class II misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.
