The following marriage licenses were issued in Yankton County during March 2020:
Angel Feliciano, 35, and Susan Roberts, 48, both of Utica, married March 10.
Jason Harris, 47, and Carrie Gunderson, 38, both of Yankton, married March 11.
Paul Kruse, 30, and Jennifer Krause, 27, both of Yankton, married March 11.
Brett Carson, 31, and Daisy Rodriguez, 26, both of Tabor, married March 13.
Travis Kuchta, 40, Vermillion, and Amy Kneeland, 39, Wakonda, married March 13.
Payne Eli, 25, and Brandi Bingham, 27, both of Viborg, married March 21.
Trevor Bertsch, 28, and Kelsey Walloch, 27, both of Lesterville, married March 28.
Brice Cowman, 24, Yankton, and Lindsay Joyce, 23, Sioux City, Iowa, married March 28.
John Haas, 49, and Teresa Crisman, 47, both of Yankton, married March 28.
