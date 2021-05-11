100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 12, 1921
• The Yankton Radio Club held its first regular meeting in Armory Hall last night. The total signed membership was found to be 13. The final details of the organization have not as yet been worked out, but it is entirely probable that the club will be equipped with an efficient set of instruments for both sending and receiving before the summer is over.
• Miss Rozenah Allen is improving her residence property at 606 Douglas by the addition of a large, screened front porch and a bungalow roof.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 12, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 12, 1971
• Traffic is being routed over the upper deck of the Yankton Bridge while the lower deck of the bridge is being painted. When that is completed, the traffic will be routed over the lower deck as painters complete the job of brightening up the upper deck.
• The Yankton Volunteer Fire Department answered a fire call at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday to the Yankton Public Library, where there was a fire in the furnace room. There was damage to Christmas decorations and other material in boxes and to some storm windows which were stored there, according to Fire Chief Howard Frick. There was also some smoke damage.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 12, 1996
• No paper
