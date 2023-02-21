LINCOLN, Neb. — Children need good food all year long, even when they are not in school. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) provides healthy meals to children, ages one to 18, free of charge.
Community organizations and private nonprofits, as well as schools, and tribal and local governments, including parks and recreation departments and local health departments, can apply to be sponsors to operate meals sites in low-income areas, or in locations that serve a group of mostly low-income children, or operate a summer camp with a high proportion of low-income participants.
SFSP sites are needed statewide, especially in underserved communities located in higher need areas of the following counties: Brown, Franklin, Grant, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Logan, McPherson, Red Willow, Rock, Red Willow, Sheridan, and Sioux.
NDE has grant funds available to assist new and existing SFSP sponsors with expenses for expanding and/or initiating SFSP services. Each applicant may apply for a maximum of $15,000 per year. The deadline to apply for a grant is March 31, 2023.
To verify your eligibility, contact the NDE at 402-471-2488 (Lincoln) or 1-800-731-2233 (outside of Lincoln).
