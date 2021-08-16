According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Taylor Winegar left the Yankton Community Work Center to search for work release employment Aug. 16. He failed to return to the unit at the appointed time.
Winegar is currently serving concurrent sentences for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance and possession of a forged instrument from Codington County and hit and run with injury from Lake County.
Winegar, 25, is a white male. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
Failure to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave granted for a specific purpose or limited period constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
If you see Winegar or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.