After years of hope, a prime piece of real estate on the north side of Yankton is finally getting a major tenant.
During its regular meeting Monday evening, the Yankton City Commission voted unanimously to sell eight acres of land in the northwest corner of the intersection of 31st St. and Broadway Ave. for $200,000 to Paradigm Technologies, Inc. The commission packet describes Paradigm Technologies as “a high-tech, light manufacturer and retailer of custom sporting arms.”
Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo said the prospective land sale was big for the city, especially in a time where potential uses are evolving.
“It’s an exciting day for the development of another prime piece of real estate in Yankton,” he said. “With the retail sector the way it is and how that game has changed with online shopping and everything, we had some property on the north side of town we thought might be specifically retail, big-box sorts of things. We’ve learned, very definitively, over the last few years that those sorts of opportunities don’t exist for Yankton or other communities our size. We’re trying to keep an open mind, and we’re fortunate enough that Dr. (Kyle) Kenfield contacted us about a project that isn’t just a simple sporting arms manufacturing company project with a retail component, it also is a technology that has the ability to grow dramatically.”
Dr. Kyle Kenfield of Paradigm Technologies, Inc., also addressed the commission Monday, saying that Yankton provided an opportunity that was harder to come by in other areas.
“I’m from Washington state, and Washington’s not very friendly to any type of gun,” he said. “I have a colleague that lives in Yankton, is from Yankton and likes Yankton. As we progressed, we were looking for options — somewhere to go that made more sense than Washington. This won out. I started talking with Dave (Mingo) and it seemed like a good fit and seemed like a good place for us to be.”
He added that prominence of recreational shooting sports and manufacturing in the community also made it a great fit.
Plans call for a 40,000-plus-square-foot facility in the range of $4.2-$5 million.
Kenfield said that that may only be the beginning.
“We make the stock and the barrel in-house and make the action components in-house, and within the next two years, are going to start making projectiles and then loaded rounds, so there is what would be a non-typical mix of manufacturing, and then there is a retail component” he said. “We have an expansion plan in place and it’s in the event that we decide to move to other products. We have a couple of other products outlined that we like that we think are well-suited to the processes that we’ve developed.”
Commissioner Nathan Johnson said he was excited about the project.
“I just wanted to welcome you to the community and thank you for choosing to make an investment in Yankton, especially an investment of the caliber that you’re proposing with this signature building at a very busy intersection that we as a commission have held onto very dearly because we think it’s important that the right thing goes there,” he said. “Our willingness to sell it for this use is also a demonstration of our trust and our hope for your success.”
Monday also marked reorganization of the City Commission.
Commissioners Mason Schramm, Amy Miner and Jerry Webber were sworn in for their new terms while Commissioner Stephanie Moser was appointed for a second year as Mayor.
“Congratulations to commissioners Webber, Miner and Schramm on being reelected to your next sentence — I mean — service term,” Moser said. “Thanks to all of you for your support in nominating me as mayor for another year. This last year has been very interesting. It’s an interesting learning curve to step up and take a leadership role, and I’ve learned a lot. That’s thanks to all of you who have helped me through it.”
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved an agreement with Stockwell Engineers for improvements to Westside Park, as well as associated funding agreements;
• Approved a funding request for Riverside Baseball Stadium turf replacement;
• Approved a funding request for skate park improvements;
• Approved a contract for geographic information system (GIS) mapping;
• Approved items related to Kids in the Park and Music at the Meridian;
• Issued a proclamation for Police Week.
