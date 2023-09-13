100 Years Ago
Friday, September 14, 1923
• Yankton road signs are being well-distributed over the land, marker committee members told the Kiwanis club at its regular luncheon at the Winter Garden last evening. George Shepherd and George Mielenz told of the yellow arrows with their black lettering they had put up in Nebraska to show the way and the distance to Yankton, and Frank Dudley reported the placing of similar signs along the road west to Platte.
• For the thirty-third year under the present management, Sacred Heart School, parochial school of Sacred Heart Church, has opened for the school year. Today the registration gave one hundred and seventy names, and is not yet complete, as a number are known who will report and enroll during the coming week.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 14, 1948
• A committee of farmers and firemen has ordered a new rural community fire truck from the Luverne Fire Apparatus company for the Wynot Rural Fire District. The new equipment will cost around $5,000 and will be delivered in two weeks. It is being paid for by local businessmen and farmer members through subscriptions.
• Some very fine cooperation in the improvement of garbage conditions has resulted from the recent card warnings sent out to violators of the city ordinance, according to Street Commissioner Carl Cotton. Cotton points out that the best show of improvement has been in the west part of town, while the business district has been the most lax in responding to the city’s request for stricter compliance with the ordinance.
50 Years Ago
Friday, September 14, 1973
• The sixth year program for distributive and health education for Yankton High School students and local businesses and health institutions is underway with a record number of students. Gary Pesicka, who with Virg Buxcel coordinates the training program for YHS seniors, said that the program has grown in its six years from 24 students to 93 this year. Each student, he said, works at least 15 hours per week – most average 24 hours – at $1.60 to $2.40 per hour, thus earning while learning.
• The Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce has received an outstanding award for its 1973 communications program. The Chamber participated in the 1973 Communications Council Evaluation Program sponsored by the American Chamber of Commerce Executives, national professional association for those involved in Chamber of Commerce management. Over 200 Chambers participated in this annual evaluation effort seeking both to recognize the most effective means of communications by Chambers and to assist them in improvement of their communications tools.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 14, 1998
• The Yankton area should receive weather radio coverage next summer at less than half the originally-estimated cost, according to Sen. Tim Johnson. Johnson (D-S.D.) said the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has approved the revised National Weather Service (NWS) plan. The plan now moves forward for federal funding, he said. The Yankton area, including Missouri River recreation sites, is currently not covered by the 24-hour warning system.
• The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan won seven awards, including two first place citations, from the South Dakota Associated Press Managing Editors Saturday. The APME contest was open to all AP-member daily newspapers in the state. The awards were presented at the group’s annual fall meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.