SCOTLAND — In Tuesday’s school board election, Scotland voters returned two incumbents and chose a newcomer for the three 3-year terms.
Incumbents Damon Mogck and Sarah Schaeffer tied for the top spot with 166 votes each, while challenger Kelli Bauder claimed the third seat with 152 votes.
The fourth candidate, incumbent Lee Sayler, finished with 110.
The entire district voter turnout was 226 of 1,261 for 17.92%.
Broken down by voting precinct:
• Scotland: Mogck 109, Bauder 108, Schaeffer 105, Sayler 69. Voter turnout of 153 of 801 for 19.10%.
• Kaylor: Mogck, 30, Schaeffer 26, Sayler 24, Bauder 19. Voter turnout of 36 of 175 for 20.57%.
• Lesterville: Schaeffer 35, Mogck 27, Bauder 25, Sayler 17. Voter turnout 37 of 285 for 12.98%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.