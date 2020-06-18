• A report was received at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 12:06 a.m. Thursday of a protection order violation on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 4:03 a.m. Thursday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:18 a.m. Thursday of the theft of a grill from a residence on Memory Lane.
