South Dakota has reported its eighth death related to COVID-19.
During a media briefing Tuesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the latest death occurred in Minnehaha County. He provided no other details.
However, The Associated Press confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the victim was a Smithfield employee, identified as Craig Allen Franken, 61. The Associated Press attributed the information to a member of the employees’ union. Franken had worked at the plant since 1970.
He is the second Smithfield employee to die from COVID-19. Agustin Rodriguez, 64, passed away last week, The Associated Press said.
The Smithfield plant has reported 761 positive COVID-19 tests as of Tuesday. Also, 143 positive cases are tied to close contact with Smithfield employees.
South Dakota’s number of known cases climbed to 1,755 Tuesday, an increase of 71 from Monday. It was the second straight day that the state had seen a climb in new cases of fewer than 100.
Of the new cases, 65 were reported in Minnehaha County, with four in Lincoln County and one each in Davison and Moody counties.
Minnehaha County leads the state with 1,468 known cases.
The number of South Dakotans hospitalized during the course of the pandemic reached 100 on Tuesday, an increase of 13 from Monday.
The number of recovered cases climbed to 824, and increase of 115 (16%) from Monday.
In Nebraska, the number of positive cases stood at 1,648 as of late Monday. There were 181 new cases reported Monday. The number of deaths stood at 33. Overall, two positive cases have been reported in Knox County and none in Cedar County.
Yankton County’s number of positive tests remained at 23 Tuesday, making it five straight days without a new reported case. Recovered cases in the county climbed by one to 21.
Area South Dakota county statistics — based on positive tests, negative tests and recovered cases — as of Tuesday were:
• Bon Homme — 4 positive tests, 89 negative tests, 3 recovered cases;
• Charles Mix — 4/64/4
• Clay — 5/102/4
• Douglas — 0/21/0
• Hutchinson — 2/70/2
• Turner — 6/111/3
• Union — 7/105/3
• Yankton — 23/362/21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.