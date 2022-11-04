Thursday night’s precipitation, coupled with colder temperatures and higher humidity, has prompted the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) to lift the county burn ban for the time being.
“With conditions relaxing a little, the burn ban will be lifted (Friday),” YCOEM’s Paul Scherschligt said in a press release. “Open burning is allowed as long as conditions remain favorable.”
Yankton officially received .21 of moisture overnight. Also, the season’s first snowflakes — which was mainly sleet —were spotted in some areas, with no accumulation.
Temperatures tumbled from the mid-60s just after midnight Thursday morning to the upper 30s Thursday night
Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 40s Friday, then rise into the mid-50s Saturday through Monday. Election Day could be warmer, but with a chance of rain.
“We will re-visit the National Weather Service forecast daily it ensure that conditions are favorable for burning,” Scherschligt added.
He also reminded residents to contact local dispatch for any controlled burns, and there should be no visible flames after sunset. To report a controlled burn, call 605-665-5210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.