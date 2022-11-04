Yankton County Burn Ban Lifted For Now

Thursday night’s precipitation, coupled with colder temperatures and higher humidity, has prompted the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) to lift the county burn ban for the time being.

“With conditions relaxing a little, the burn ban will be lifted (Friday),” YCOEM’s Paul Scherschligt said in a press release. “Open burning is allowed as long as conditions remain favorable.”

