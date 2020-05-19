The weather had a bit to play in how many vendors showed at Market at the Meridian (MATH) up this past Saturday, but customers were happy with what could be found. This Saturday, before Memorial Day, has a forecast of warm weather.
James Dean will again be providing music at Saturday’s MATH event.
Ordering online from Market at the Meridian is encouraged to make pick up simpler for those who do not want to interact with others due to concern for the COVID-19 pandemic. Orders are being taken until 6 p.m. Thursday. Enter behind the vendors vehicles to the north of the market. Those ordering online may call or text (605) 660-5612 to let organizers know to have the order ready.
New rules are in effect to comply with the need for social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak. The vendors are given more space to be sure they are within compliance. Enter on the west side of the parking lot, follow the markings and exit at the southwest corner of the lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.