United And Stronger

This year’s United Way of Greater Yankton community campaign aims to be a celebration of community strength as well as a call to action.
Due to the situation with the novel coronavirus, this year’s campaign kickoff will be a little different than years past, Lauren Hanson, executive director of United Way of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan.
Usually, the annual fundraiser kicks off with a number of large, in-person events, but the pandemic has forced organizers to rethink their approach. The result: “Stronger United Week” from Sept. 8-11.
“United Way’s credo is the fight for the education, financial stability and health of every person in our community, and we ask to give, advocate and volunteer,” Hanson said. “So we are hitting all of those three calls to action.”
There are the usual ways to donate, and a few new ways to give to this year’s cause, she said.
“We’re going to be asking people to donate to our community campaign via the normal routes: through their workplace campaign; through payroll deduction or through United Way online,” Hanson said. “But we’re also asking people to give through some community collection drives.”
These special, location-based drives will run from today (Tuesday) through Friday.
“We have community collection drives taking place at local banks all week long to benefit some of our programs as well as our partner agencies,” Hanson said. “You can give monetarily to our Community Campaign or you can purchase items and drop those off at their coordinating collection locations to help benefit those needs.”
Yankton bank locations hosting local drives include:
• First Dakota Bank — sporting equipment drive for the Boys and Girls Club;
• First National Bank — peanut butter drive for Yankton Food for Thought;
• Explorers Credit Union — “Under Awareness” drive for the Clothing Closet;
• CorTrust Bank — cleaning supplies for River City Domestic Violence Center;
• Great Western Bank — toiletry drive for Pathways Shelter for the Homeless.
There will also be a social media component to the fundraiser that will give individuals a chance to advocate for United Way by liking and sharing posts. Prizes are also included.
Finally, individuals who wish to lend their volunteering support to any of a dozen locations next week can contact United Way to register. The opportunities are all organized in accordance with Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
“We have a dozen physical volunteer opportunities that will be happening (this) week that are assisting local service agencies all week long,” Hanson said. “I think we have about 100 volunteers signed up to help with those dozen projects, and we’re really excited to highlight their work (this) week as well.”
United Way has hosted a large fall fundraiser every year to raise money for its Community Impact Fund, but because of the pandemic, 2020 fell well short of its $730,000 goal.
“Due to our campaign ending abruptly, due to COVID, we did not reach that goal last year,” Hanson said. “So, we are looking at the amount that we did end up raising, and we’re being a little conservative with our goal this year and placing it at $650,000.”
Even so, the dollars promised to local organizations in 2020 did not change, she said.
“We really wanted to make sure that we stayed consistent with our investments to our agencies throughout this uncertain time, and we’re very proud that we were able to do that,” Hanson said. “At this point, the upcoming campaign is more important than ever, because we really want to maintain those investments as much as we can for agencies and the programming they provide for our community.”
In 2020, the United Way Community Impact Fund is assisting over 60 local programs, and in 2021, it will fund 64 local programs, she said.
Those programs include: The Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, the Family Education & Counseling Center, Habitat for Humanity, Lutheran Social Services — Center for Financial Resources, Parents as Teachers, Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, River City Domestic Violence Center, River City Family Connections, Senior Companions, Servant Hearts Clinic, Southeast CASA, Yankton Special Olympics, The Center, Yankton Area Literacy Council, Yankton Contact Center, Yankton Food for Thought and Yankton Transit.
“It’s time to celebrate our community’s collective strength and power of Living United,” Hanson said. “How can you get involved? How can you make your community stronger?”
For more information about the Stronger United Campaign, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at 605-665-6766, email infor@yanktonunitedway.org or visit www.yanktonunitedway.org/strongerunitedweek .
