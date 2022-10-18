The Yankton Community Library, in conjunction with Connecting Cultures, is hosting a family event celebrating Día de Los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” a traditional Mexican holiday. This event will be held at the library on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2-4 p.m.
Day of the Dead is a joyful time that helps people remember the deceased and celebrate their memory. Many people celebrate this day by visiting the graves of deceased loved ones and setting up altars with their favorite foods, drinks and photos.
