The Yankton Community Library Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting virtually using the GoToMeeting interface at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
You can join the meeting from a computer or device by going to the following link on your computer, smart phone or tablet: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/252070085. You may also join the meeting via phone by calling 1-(571)-317-3112 and using the access code: 252-070-085
Additionally, there will be the option to attend the meeting in person in the Meeting Room at Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut St. Yankton, SD 57078. You are asked to wait at the south entrance of the library and a staff person will let you into the building before the start of the meeting.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
