SIOUX FALLS —A Lake Andes man convicted of Domestic Assault by an Habitual Offender was sentenced on June 2, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.
Ambrose Arlen Rouse, 48, was sentenced to 35 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100, according to Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes in a press release.
Rouse was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 17. He pleaded guilty on March 22.
The conviction stemmed from an incident on or about June 11, 2020, in Lake Andes. Rouse and his wife were in their residence drinking. At some point Rouse and his wife began arguing, and Rouse struck his wife in the head with her own walking cane and caused bodily injury to her. The assault was not done in self-defense, nor was it otherwise legally justified.
At the time of this domestic assault, Rouse had at least two final convictions for offenses involving assaults against a spouse or intimate partner.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement.
