LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced a seventh round and Request for Proposals (RFP) for the County Bridge Match Program (CBMP). The program was created as a result of the 2016 Transportation Innovation Act (TIA) and provides funding to counties for the innovative replacement and repair of deficient county bridges.
Round seven will distribute $5 million to counties. The first six rounds have provided $24 million to replace or repair 340 bridges on county roads. The CBMP funds 55% of the bridge construction costs, and the counties provide a 45% match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.