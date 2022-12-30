New Law Makes Selling Homemade Foods Directly To Consumers Easier In South Dakota

Supporters of a new law say it will now be easier for small food producers in South Dakota to sell homemade food products such as jellies and jams.

 Photo: Black Hills Farmers Market

A new law that makes it easier for people to sell homemade foods directly to consumers in South Dakota could expand business opportunities for small producers and increase product offerings at homes, farmers markets, fairs and roadside stands.

House Bill 1322 was passed unanimously by the state Legislature in 2022 and was signed into law by Gov. Kristi Noem. It took effect July 1, 2022.

