Beste Excited To Take Reins As New Lincoln School Principal

Yankton’s Lincoln Elementary School has a new leader.
Tony Beste, who was the assistant principal at Yankton High School for the last six years and the assistant principal at Yankton Middle School for two years before that, said he was ready for a new challenge as Lincoln’s new principal.
“I really enjoyed my time at Yankton High School and working with the administration, students and staff there,” Beste told the Press & Dakotan. “But I’m excited at the opportunity to work with the energy and the exuberance that young kids bring to the educational table.”
Generally, his career with the Yankton School District has put him in contact with older students, but volunteering with baseball, church and Special Olympics activities has given him experience with younger students, as well.
“I do think some of those experiences and those I’ve had at other levels would fit well,” Beste said. “For example, I think school needs to be a positive, fun environment for students to be able to get the most out of their education. That’s what we hope to continue at Lincoln school: having good experiences every day and continuing to push students to be good students as well as good people.”
In working with older kids, Beste said he has seen students already on a path that one might wish could have been impacted a little sooner.
“I hope to be able to be a positive influence for the building and students at Lincoln, to help them enjoy their education, be excited about coming to school and get the most out of it,” Beste said.
Although he was already an administrator in the Yankton School District, Beste was required to compete against other candidates during the hiring process.
“I don’t remember the exact number, but there were approaching 20 applicants for the position,” he said. “I think they did approximately six interviews, both from inside and outside of the school district. There were some solid candidates, and I’m fortunate and happy that the committee selected me.”
Though he knows there will be challenges ahead, Beste believes he has a strong team supporting him.
“I think each and every level in education has its own unique set of challenges, and certainly, the positive side as well,” he said. “I just hope to take some of the expertise that the Lincoln staff already has in some of the areas, because I know going in that they’re well thought of as a group and a very experienced and well educated group.”
After accepting the position, Beste spent some time acquainting himself with the school and Struck, the person who has been principal for the last 22 years.
“I know there’s a long history with Lincoln Elementary,” Beste said. “Mr. Struck showed me some pictures of what the space used to be like way back in the day. I was a history major back in college, so I have a great appreciation for how things used to be, how that helped shape where we are today and what that might mean for the future.
“I am so excited to be a part of Lincoln Elementary.”
