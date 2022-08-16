Trial For Suspect In Scotland Deaths May Not Go To Trial Until ‘23

TYNDALL — A Scotland man facing three charges of first-degree murder for a November 2021 incident might not receive a trial until 2023.
Francis Lange, 42, faces a total of nine charges in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021, shooting at a Scotland residence. He allegedly entered the home, where he formerly lived, and shot five people, resulting in three deaths and two other victims with serious injuries.
The deaths included Lange’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, as well as Librado Monclova and Diane Akins, according to court documents. Those injured were Vicki Monclova, who was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment, and a 5-year-old child with the initials M.M.
Lange appeared Tuesday in court for a status hearing before First Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering. The hearing was intended to receive Lange’s mental evaluation in anticipation of his Oct. 21-Nov. 4 trial in Bon Homme County.
However, Dr. Josette Lindahl of Vermillion has not completed her report on Lange’s mental state. Defense attorneys Seth Klentz of Beresford and Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls provided the update for the court.
“The interview (with our client) is done, and we hoped the report would be done today,” Klentz said. “Now, the dates (for future proceedings) are affected.”
Lange has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, a Class A felony; and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, a Class 2 felony.
He is also charged with two counts of committing a felony while carrying a firearm (first conviction), a Class 2 felony; and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony.
The Class A felony carries a sentence of the death penalty or life in prison and a possible $50,000 fine.
The Class 2 felonies carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The firearm charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.
The Class 3 felony carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
Lange has pleaded guilty but mentally ill and not guilty by reason of insanity. The court granted the defense request that he receive a mental evaluation. Lindahl’s report will play a major role in his defense.
Also, the prosecution will use Lange’s results in deciding whether to pursue the death penalty. Whether capital punishment is pursued will play a key role in how the proceedings move forward.
Given the latest delay, both the prosecution and defense asked Gering to suspend her original scheduling order. The judge could allow more time for proceedings and hold a status hearing at the court’s discretion.
Also in her original scheduling order, Gering gave the state two weeks after receiving Lange’s mental evaluation in deciding on capital punishment.
At Tuesday’s hearing, both sides asked the judge to provide the state with more time to decide whether to seek the death penalty.
“Both parties are comfortable without having a strict two-week deadline,” Klentz told the judge. “We ask for a less rigid (timeline) in place.”
Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema agreed with Klentz’s request for more time. Besides Kempema, the prosecution includes Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallery, Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl and Deputy State’s Attorney Abigail Monger.
Gering said she realized the importance of Lindahl receiving adequate time to file her report with the court.
“Dr. Lindahl is working with a large amount of information, and she also has the interview (with Lange),” the judge noted.
Gering agreed to suspend the current scheduling order, which includes Aug. 24 and Sept. 12 hearings and the trial dates.
In addition, Gering agreed to amend the two-week deadline for the state’s decision on the death penalty to a “reasonable” amount of time.
Gering set the next hearing for Nov. 29 at the Bon Homme County courthouse in Tyndall.
“We can have an earlier status hearing, if needed,” the judge said.
The revised time frame may mean the trial would be scheduled in 2023.
The defense has filed a motion seeking a change of venue. The defense counsel wants the trial moved out of Bon Homme County, citing extensive pre-trial media coverage of the case and the small potential jury pool given the county’s population.
The defense seeks to move the proceedings now rather than wait for “voir dire,” or jury selection, to commence. The motion doesn’t list a desired alternate location.
The change-of-venue motion remains on the table, as Gering hasn’t yet acted on the request. She is expected to wait until more information is learned from Lange’s evaluation and the state’s decision on capital punishment.
Lange’s attorneys argued that waiting until jury selection to change venue “will result in a significant delay and a hefty price tag for Bon Homme County.”
An early change of venue will benefit about 60 witnesses, some of whom will need to take off work and make travel plans and accommodations, as well as law enforcement officers called as witnesses, the defense argued.
“Rescheduling witnesses for a two-week trial continued amid ‘voir dire’ is guaranteed to be a logistical nightmare and expensive,” the defense motion said.
“Not only is it more cost efficient to prepare for this two-week homicide trial once, but a preemptive venue change based upon existing prejudice preserves Lange’s Sixth Amendment right to a fair and impartial trial.”
Lange remains in the Bon Homme County Jail at Tyndall on a $2 million cash bond.
