Trial For Suspect In Scotland Deaths May Not Go To Trial Until ‘23
TYNDALL — A Scotland man facing three charges of first-degree murder for a November 2021 incident might not receive a trial until 2023.

Francis Lange, 42, faces a total of nine charges in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021, shooting at a Scotland residence. He allegedly entered the home, where he formerly lived, and shot five people, resulting in three deaths and two other victims with serious injuries.

