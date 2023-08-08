PIERRE — The Study Committee on County Funding and Services will hold their third meeting of the 2023 Interim on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 8:30 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being held in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre.
The Study Committee on County Funding and Services is chaired by Representative Roger Chase (R-Huron) with vice chair Sen. Randy Deibert (R-Spearfish). The committee will get an update from the Indigent Legal Services Task Force; receive a Streamlined Sales Tax Review from the Department of Revenue; and hear from county emergency managers and the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners.
