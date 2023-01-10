BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension will continue its Ag Economic Dialogues series in 2023 to address current economic issues that farmers and ranchers face.
The monthly series will start 10 a.m. CST Jan. 20 and will continue the third Friday of every month until Dec. 15, 2023. Other dates for 2023 are Feb. 17, March 17, April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.
Registration is free and participants can join from the comfort of their home or business via Zoom.
Potential topics include production input costs, market outlook, insurance options, and macroeconomic issues.
Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension livestock business management field specialist, said she’ll announce the topics one to two weeks before each session. Each month is different and focused on timely topics and current events to help farmers and ranchers navigate the ag economy as it changes.
Discussion is encouraged, she said. The sessions usually bring in an audience that includes farmers, ranchers, lenders, insurance agents and other educators.
To register for the Ag Economics Dialogues, visit the SDSU Extension events page. One-click registration for the entire year is available.
For more information, contact Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension livestock business management field specialist, at Heather.Gessner@sdstate.edu or 605-782-3290.
