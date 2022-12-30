The Yankton Community Library will be hosting a free adult class about Google Drive taught by a Google Certified Educator at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4,
This program is perfect for people who often use public computers but have little knowledge of Google apps and all they have to offer. Casual computer users can learn how to save time and avoid losing typed documents through the use of Google apps.
Attendees will learn how to create a Google account with their existing email address as well as how to use Google Drive. The class will also briefly go over Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides and the best uses for each one.
Attendees may bring their own device if they like but it is not required. After the presentation, there will be time to explore Google apps on one of the library’s public computers and get assistance as needed. Call or stop into the library to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.