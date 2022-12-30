The Yankton Community Library will be hosting a free adult class about Google Drive taught by a Google Certified Educator at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4,

This program is perfect for people who often use public computers but have little knowledge of Google apps and all they have to offer. Casual computer users can learn how to save time and avoid losing typed documents through the use of Google apps.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.