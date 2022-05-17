Marty Council 1536, Knights of Columbus of Yankton, seeks to raise $18,000 from donations among members to fund their 2022-23 charitable budget. It is hoped the goal will be achieved by the next meeting, Tuesday, June 7.
Donor requests have been sent to local members. Grand Knight Rich Lason asks all members to prayerfully consider donating to the Knights’ charitable endeavors and return their donation in the return envelopes provided as soon as possible. Just one-third of the Marty Council members, one hundred members, have responded thus far.
The local council has selected the following charities to receive $1,000: Respect for Life, Pathways Homeless Shelter, Seminarian Support, St. Benedict Religious Education, Sacred Heart Religious Education, Sacred Heart Cemetery, River City Domestic Violence Center, Contact Center and Bishops Burse.
Local Knights seek to provide $500 for the following charities: Yankton Community Banquet, Special Olympics, Steubenville Conference, Mount Marty University Scholarship, Boys and Girls Club and Radio Family Rosary.
Other charitable requests will be considered during the ensuing year, if funds are available.
Marty Council sought to raise $18,000 last fall to pay for half of an ultrasound machine that would be donated to Zoe’s Care. The local council received $34,000 plus an additional $18,000 from the Supreme Council, New Haven, Conn. The ultrasound has been delivered to Zoe’s Care. Additional funds over the local goal of $18,000 were donated to Zoe’s Care.
It has been found that girls and women who seek advice from Right to Life support stations like Zoe’s Care are much more apt to keep their baby, rather than seek an abortion, once they are shown an ultrasound of their baby alive in their body.
