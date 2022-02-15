100 Years Ago
Thursday, February 16, 1922
• Acting upon clues that have been gathered during almost a year of investigation, Deputy State Sheriff N.J. Folsom of Sioux Falls and Deputy County Sheriff Chris Poppe this morning raided a home on Burleigh Street opposite the Milwaukee roundhouse and just north of Marne Creek, confiscated or destroyed a large amount of “moonshine” liquor, and stopped what they declare has been the source of supply not only for railway gangs working in and through Yankton but has furnished innumerable local consumers with occasional drinks.
• A first sign of spring is reported by Rev. R.D. Dexhelmer. He saw a farmer driving down the street with a mowing machine.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, February 16, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 16, 1972
• The nursing department of Mount Marty College now has 44 more students who have begun patient-care experience at nearby Sacred Heart Hospital. This clinical experience is normally begun at the beginning of the second semester of the sophomore year of the four-year degree program.
• Charles Olsen, 42, Irene, who operates a purebred Yorkshire swine enterprise in northeastern Yankton County, is being recognized this week as the 1971 South Dakota Master Purebred Swine Producer.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, February 16, 1997
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.