First Dakota National Bank announces the 2023-2024 First Dakota Scholarship applications are available.
First Dakota understands the importance of higher education. They support our communities and the youth within them. First Dakota offers scholarships ranging from $1,000-$5,000 up to a total of $20,000.
There are many reasons to apply for the First Dakota Scholarship:
• The cost of college or technical school tuition and housing is more than it used to be;
• The First Dakota scholarship is money you don’t have to pay back;
• First Dakota is investing in you to help pay your educational expenses.
All applicants must have a First Dakota checking account to qualify. Applications need to be postmarked by March 6, 2023. Contact any First Dakota location for an application or download at FirstDakota.com/scholarships. Open a checking account online or in person at any location.
