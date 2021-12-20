PIERRE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday announced the text for draft legislation blocking the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) to South Dakota students.
In a press release, Noem said, “Americans believe ‘all men are created equal,’ and we also believe the American dream is available to all regardless of race, color or national origin. Our schools should teach our children our nation’s true and honest history. They should teach about our successes in establishing a country that is a beacon of freedom to the world and our mistakes along the way.
“Our children should not, however, be taught the false and divisive message that they are responsible for the shortcomings of past generations and other members of our respective races,” she said.
According to the website Education Week, CRT teaches “that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”
The bill will be considered when the 2022 legislative session opens next month.
