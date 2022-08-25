New Downtown Mural Aims To Highlight Yankton’s History

Owners of a historic Yankton building hope a new mural will serve to raise awareness about the structure’s past and the broader history of South Dakota.
The mural was recently completed on the north side of downtown Yankton’s 1872 Saloon and Old Mill Events Center by David Kahle, a professor, head of the Art Department at Mount Marty University (MMU) and the director of the MMU Bede Art Gallery.
The mural depicts one of the original owners of the mill, Downer T. (D.T.) Bramble, driving several yoke of oxen west through Dakota Territory in the rain.
Kahle had approached Paul Lowrie, a co-owner of the 1872 Saloon and Old Mill Events Center, with the idea of adding a mural to the building’s exterior.
“As a professor, I have always felt it is my responsibility to give back to a town that has given so much to me,” he said. “I do a lot of volunteer work to assist in the aesthetics of developing beauty and inspiration so people can have a broader understanding of the uniqueness of South Dakota in general.”
Kahle expressed gratitude to Lowrie and Paul Remmes of the Gurney Redevelopment Group that owns the building, for the opportunity to give back to the Yankton community.
“Yankton is beautiful, the Missouri River is fun and exquisite, and it’s our responsibility to take care of it,” Kahle said.
Often, guests at the 1872 Saloon will ask about the establishment’s name, Lowrie said, noting that the building, now 150 years old, was built in that year.
“We like to sit there and give them little historic anecdotes,” he said. “Eighteen seventy-two gives us a point to start saying things to them about the history: four years older than Deadwood, Yankton was the territorial capital, the government of the whole territory was here.”
In honor of the mill’s 150th year, Lowrie thought a mural depicting a lesser-known piece of history could be another way to showcase the historic roots of the area.
“This is the oldest remaining industrial structure in all of Dakota Territory — and Dakota Territory included North Dakota, South Dakota, a sliver of Nebraska, Montana, Wyoming and even a tiny sliver of Idaho,” Lowrie said.
The mill still stands and predates many early moments in the history of the region, including Custer’s discovery of gold in the Black Hills and his last stand at the Little Big Horn, he said.
The structure, originally called the Excelsior Flowering Mill, was built by Bramble, William Miner and William Bordeno. The mill, in cooperation with the Bramble & Miner Company, was central to Yankton’s role as a supplier to Indian agencies and military posts farther west.
In 1976, when the Black Hills gold rush began in earnest, Bramble and Miner founded the Merchandise Transportation Company, which transported mining-camp supplies and Excelsior Flour by river boat to Fort Pierre and then by ox wagon, west, to the Hills.
The venture employed some 300 men and used 2,000 yoke of oxen, the Press & Dakotan reported in 1994.
“That (moment) is where everything tied together and was Bramble’s hay day at its peak,” Lowrie said both of the history and the new mural.
“Art plays a role for every single one of us in our aesthetic growth as individuals,” Kahle added. “It was an honor and a privilege to paint on a building that is so historically important to the history of South Dakota and to the wellbeing of the Yankton Community.”
