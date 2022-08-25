New Downtown Mural Aims To Highlight Yankton’s History
Buy Now

David Kahle, professor and head of the Art Department and at Mount Marty University is shown with his mural creation on the upper part of the north wall at Yankton’s 1872 Saloon and Old Mill Events Center. The mural depicts one of the original owners of the mill, driving several yoke of oxen west, through the Dakota territory in the rain.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Owners of a historic Yankton building hope a new mural will serve to raise awareness about the structure’s past and the broader history of South Dakota.

The mural was recently completed on the north side of downtown Yankton’s 1872 Saloon and Old Mill Events Center by David Kahle, a professor, head of the Art Department at Mount Marty University (MMU) and the director of the MMU Bede Art Gallery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.