SIOUX FALLS — With the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic keeping more Americans at home, the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is embracing the new normal and moving its iconic Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk online.
The Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.
“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Tatia Reynolds, Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk Director. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”
On Aug. 15, Sioux Falls-area Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood starting at 8 a.m. Follow along with the fun on our Facebook page. In addition, here are a few fun activities to consider choosing from:
• Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).
• Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.
• Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.
• Create an at home circuit workout.
“While we are not able to be together in-person for this year’s event, we’re still focused on our main goal: funding groundbreaking research through the passion of walking together to change lives,” said Ryan Gardner, Vice President of Finance for Lawrence & Schiller and 2020 Heart Walk chair. “I am honored to serve and play a role in the promise of a better future for younger generations to live a longer, healthier life.”
To register, visit www.SouthDakotaHeartWalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. On the day of, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document your activity using #SoDakHeartWalk.
The Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk is sponsored by Avera Heart Hospital, First Premier Bank/PREMIER Bankcard, Lawrence & Schiller, First Bank & Trust, Journey Group, Thompson Electric, USBank, Downtown Sioux Falls, KELO, Argus Leader Media and KTWB.
The funds raised from the Eastern South Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www.SouthDakotaHeartWalk.org to learn more.
