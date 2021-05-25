Voters in the Scotland and Corsica-Stickney school districts headed to the polls Tuesday, electing newcomers to their board along with incumbents.
• In Scotland, a challenger topped the field and will join the school board along with an incumbent.
Two three-year terms were up for grabs in the election. The school board seats are at-large, decided by all district voters. Tuesday’s election drew 16.3% voter turnout for the entire district.
Challenger Brandon Fischer garnered 265 votes, while incumbent Michelle Behl Hlavac claimed the other seat with 157 votes. The third candidate, incumbent Jason Bietz, finished with 69.
Bon Homme County voters cast their ballots in Scotland, Hutchinson County voters in Kaylor and Yankton County voters in Lesterville.
Fischer solidly won the Scotland precinct and finished in a near tie for the top spot in the Kaylor and Lesterville precincts.
The following is the breakdown, according to Scotland school business manager Fallon Woods.
• SCOTLAND: Fischer 216, Hlavac 103, Bietz 47 with 17.4% voter turnout.
• KAYLOR: Hlavac 28, Fischer 24, Bietz 14 with 20.5% voter turnout
• LESTERVILLE: Hlavac 26, Fischer 25, Bietz 8 with 10.5% voter turnout.
The school board isn’t the only leadership change in the district. Woods has been selected as the new superintendent, replacing Tim Hagedorn, who has retired.
• In Corsica-Stickney, two incumbents and one challenger were elected to the trio of three-year, at-large terms.
Incumbents Chad Clites and Jeremy Wright topped the field with 381 and 363 votes, respectively. They will be joined on the board by newcomer Roxann Gerlach with 343 votes.
The other candidates were challenger Natalie Groeneweg with 228 votes and incumbent Jason Lagge with 191.
The election drew 551 out of 1,470 possible voters for 37.48% turnout, according to Corsica-Stickney business manager Angie Feenstra.
The Corsica-Stickney board members are entering a key time in the district’s future, as the board and patrons have recently engaged in discussions about facilities and attendance centers.
