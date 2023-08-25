The Teresa Brandt who passed away in Thursday’s fatal car accident north of Yankton is not the same Theresa Brandt who lives in Yankton. The information published in the Press & Dakotan print and online editions was received and printed as is from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office. We hope this clarifies the situation.

