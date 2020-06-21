Yankton County reported three new positive tests in Sunday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota.
The new results gave the county 68 known cases overall. It marked the sixth straight day that the county has reported at least one new case, the longest such stretch since the pandemic began in early March.
Charles Mix County (county seat: Lake Andes) recorded one new case, raising its total to 48. The county also saw two new hospitalizations; the county has reported eight hospitalizations in the last four days.
Union County (Elk Point) reported one new positive test, giving it 117 overall. It also saw one new recovery (102).
Also, the positive test figure for Turner County (Parker) was amended down by one to 24. This is usually due to a case being reassigned to a different county. The county’s count had been at 25 since June 2.
South Dakota statewide statistics for Sunday included:
Total Cases — 6,397 (+72)
Total Tests — 73,026 (+1,111)
Deaths — 81 (0)
Recoveries — 5,389 (+54)
Active Cases — 827 (+18)
Hospitalizations — 608 ever hospitalized (+10); 89 currently hospitalized (-2)
In Nebraska, 116 new positive tests were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday, giving the state 17,707 known cases. There were 2,383 new tests reported to give the state 154,423 tests processed overall. The number of recovered cases stood at 11,565 (+253).
