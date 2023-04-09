The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management has issued a tentative, temporary burn ban that will go into effect Tuesday, April 11.
With most of the snow in the Yankton area melted, dry conditions are once again becoming an issue. A red flag warning was issued for the area this past Saturday due to warm and windy conditions.
Looking ahead, warm, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday, producing critical dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Relatively low humidity at under 25% combined with gusty winds of 25 miles per hour or greater and dormant vegetation “will lead to conditions highly favorable for rapid fire spread,” the NWS said.
Temperatures in the Yankton area are expected to climb into the low to mid-80s Tuesday through Thursday.
Conditions are forecast to improve Friday as a cold front arrives, cooling temperatures closer to normal Friday and below normal next weekend, with chances of rain Friday and Saturday.
The details of the forecast and the burn ban could change as the weather outlook is updated.
