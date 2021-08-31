The Yankton Antique Auto Association will be holding its annual picnic car show and ride through the park on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2021. The picnic and car show will be held at picnic shelter, #2, Pierson Ranch day-use area.
Participants will be eating a pot luck meal at 3:30-4 p.m. with the car show running from 3-5 p.m. Following the car show, they will be leaving at 5:30 p.m. for a drive through of the Lewis & Clark campgrounds.
Guests are welcome to bring a dish to pass, older antique or classic cars, have a bite to eat and drive through the park. Park passes are waived for cars participating in the show and drive through.
If any questions, contact Wilbur Goehring at 665-1717.
