Medicaid
asnidamarwani - stock.adobe.com

Roughly 54,000 South Dakotans have lost Medicaid coverage since the end of pandemic protections in March.

At the same time, 52,000 South Dakotans are estimated to be eligible for enrollment in a voter-approved Medicaid expansion that took effect on July 1, state officials told legislators at an appropriations meeting Wednesday in Pierre. Voters approved the expansion in November.

(1) comment

Larry Skow

How come all the illegals get insurance yet USA citizens don’t? What your solution Yankton Resident/SoDakD/Clown? What your solution? This is your President here. The one you all so proud of.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.