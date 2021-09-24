Mount Marty University’s (MMU) Bede Art Gallery, will host a reception and gallery talk on Sept. 29 from 2-4 p.m. in conjunction with the current exhibit of the work of Dick Termes, “Total Visual Space.”
The Bede Gallery, located on MMU’s Yankton campus at 1105 W. 8th St. is currently exhibiting Termes’ signature work with spheres, Termespheres®, until Sept. 30. Gallery hours are from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
Each Termesphere® is a revolving three-dimensional space-time exploration of an entirely closed universe, painted on the outside surface of a plastic sphere.
Termes’ work is internationally acclaimed and his one-of-a-kind spherical paintings have been published all over the world. Recently, Termes’ piece titled “The Big Bang” was featured on the cover of the French-language edition of Stephen Hawking’s “A Brief History of Time.”
Termes began creating spherical paintings in 1968 when he received a Masters Degree in Art from the University of Wyoming. He continued this pursuit with a thesis on the Termesphere® at the Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles, where he received his Masters in Fine Arts.
For more information, call 605-668-1545.
