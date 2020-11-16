Vermillion Schools Adjust COVID Alert

By David Lias
VERMILLION — There was concern late last week that rising COVID-19 positive cases would force the Vermillion School District to switch to online learning in the two days prior to the beginning of the Thanksgiving break which begins Nov. 25.
The Vermillion School Board heard good news during a special meeting Monday morning, however. COVID-19 numbers are showing a decline in the district.
That allowed the board to focus on limiting or eliminating the live viewing of extra-curricular activities, offering an online video stream or recordings of concerts and sporting events instead for spectators.
After lengthy discussion, it eventually approved a motion instructing school administrators to seek a “virtual solution” that would allow students to continue to practice and perform extra-curricular activities while limiting or prohibiting audience and spectator numbers in gymnasiums and the auditorium.
Youth sports programs and travel teams will be asked to hold off on future practices until Dec. 1 when the school board will re-evaluate the situation.
The board’s motion promotes more virtual and live streamed events the next two weeks, including the middle school basketball games this week and the show choir concert this weekend.
The concert will be livestreamed with senior parents only allowed in attendance.
Discussion of the vocal music activities scheduled for Friday and Saturday in the Thomas H. Craig Center for Performing Arts led to the board considering such restrictions of crowds that normally would be present at extra-curricular activities.
The board learned there could be an audience of up to 200 people at the concert.
The fall show, for example, may have up to 300 high school or middle school students clustered in the green room or the front few rows of the auditorium.
Superintendent Damon Alvey asked board members their thoughts on limiting other youth activities that traditionally are held in school facilities during weekends or evenings.
“I’d curtail everything at this point,” Peterson said. “If we’re serious about keeping students in school, we have to make school the top priority.”
“And honestly, something like youth basketball versus the show choir, I get much more anxiety hearing about the show choir and I’m sure Trisha (Fisher, the vocal music teacher) has great plans, but that gives me a lot more anxiety than the few kids we have in basketball or wrestling,” Rachel Olson, school board member, said.
The annual show choir event brings hundreds of students from schools throughout the area to the Vermillion High School.
Assistant High School Principal Jason Huska, when asked by Alvey if the vocal event could be held virtually, answered that it could.
“We might be playing basketball games with no crowd,” Huska added.
“That has been part of the plan to restrict numbers to the point that it’s only the participants,” Alvey said.
He later asked if the board felt that allowing two people per team member in the upcoming middle school basketball game is adequate mitigation.
After further discussion involving the risks involved with activities bringing even a smaller than usual audience to Vermillion’s gymnasium and auditorium, the board agreed the best route would be to limit spectators entirely and have performances and sporting events “go virtual.”
Peterson said he feared that otherwise, classes would eventually have to go virtual and that would fully eliminate all extra-curricular activities for the rest of the school year.
