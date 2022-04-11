A Texas man is in unknown condition after being retrieved from a vehicle that went into the water at the Lewis & Clark Marina west of Yankton Sunday night.
According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, a report was received at 9:38 p.m. that a 2022 GMC Acadia, driven by Charles Spence, 51, of New Braunfels, Texas, went into the water near the boat slips and was submerged, with the victim trapped inside. Members of the Yankton Search and Rescue team were able to get the victim out of the vehicle, after which he was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
He was later transferred to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. His condition is unknown at this time.
Also responding to the scene were Yankton County EMS; Yankton County Emergency Management; the Yankton Fire Department and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. In addition, Gary’s Towing retrieved the vehicle from the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.