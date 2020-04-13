PIERRE — South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) is inviting nonprofits and units of local government to submit applications for funding from the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program.
Per the CARES Act, South Dakota has initially received an allocation of $2,199,893 of special ESG program funds to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance; and to support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.
To expediate funding, SDHDA will be accepting applications until April 17, 2020, with awards to be made by April 24, 2020. The ESG program allocation plan and application can be found on SDHDA’s website at www.sdhda.org. SDHDA will open the regular 2020 ESG application cycle in May with applications due May 29, 2020. Agencies should keep in mind available funding under both allocations and apply based on their capacity to administer the funds.
For more information, contact Denise Albertson at 605-773-3181 or denise@sdhda.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.